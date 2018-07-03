Abinash Mohanty

Crypto Stats - Measure & Analyse

Crypto Stats - Measure & Analyse
Hello Friends 😎 This is Crypto Stats; A cloud based application that offers insights and analytics on your portfolio. Crypto Stats will create a bridge for the traditional financial sector to feel comfortable entering the cryptocurrency industry unlike many existing solutions in the cryptocurrency market that are created by engineers who do not have an understanding of finance. Crypto Stats has got highly customisable alerts integration, real time data sync that’s 100% secured, and much more. I hope you like it.

Product Designer Manager

