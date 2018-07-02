Dan Cederholm

Waikiki Surf Club

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Waikiki Surf Club salem broom witch logo surf
Download color palette

We have a Waikiki Beach here on Winter Island in... Salem, Mass. Named by the soldiers stationed there during WWII. I whipped this up for an upcoming fundraising tiki party for a local charity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2018
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like