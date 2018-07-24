Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ramotion

Descript Web UI

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Descript Web UI iphone app consistency design system sketch icon animation flow navigation interaction ux ui service branding mobile screens responsive web design user experience user interface
Download color palette

Responsive web user interface designed in collaboration with Levi Wintering for transcription service called Descript

🌀 Read full case study

Logo for transcription service
Rebound of
Logo for Transcription Service
By Ramotion
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like