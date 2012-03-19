Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Philipp Wein

Popset Webview Signup

Philipp Wein
Philipp Wein
  • Save
Popset Webview Signup texture group albums iphone group diaries interface mobile albums photo chat photo app ui app button webview
Download color palette

Invite your facebook friends to private albums. A short link will be created, which leads to a url that mirrors your photo album in a browser. Will be online next week.

Philipp Wein
Philipp Wein

More by Philipp Wein

View profile
    • Like