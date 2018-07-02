Thomas Michel
Mention

Case Study 💖

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Case Study 💖 landing ui ux case study customer testimony feedbacks colors custom website video
Case Study 💖 landing ui ux case study customer testimony feedbacks colors custom website video
Case Study 💖 landing ui ux case study customer testimony feedbacks colors custom website video
Download color palette
  1. azendoo_2x.png
  2. azendoo.jpg
  3. leetchi.jpg

How Enterprise use Mention? It was time to build a template where the Marketing team could put clients testimony inside a customizable page.

Live preview: Azendoo & Leetchi
↩︎ Browse all the testimonials here

--

👉 Discover the Mention Design Team

💙 Follow me on Twitter

💌 Let's get in touch

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2018
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like