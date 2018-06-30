Chinnathambi S 🌿

Music Player Concept 2018

Chinnathambi S 🌿
Chinnathambi S 🌿
  • Save
Music Player Concept 2018 ux ui typography flat design branding app player music
Download color palette

Music Player Concept

Let me know, What do you think about this? Please, write your feedback & suggestions below in the comment section.

Every feedback will help to achieve a better product for next day.

User delight is very valuable

Hit L if you like and follow for upcoming design updates.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2018
Chinnathambi S 🌿
Chinnathambi S 🌿

More by Chinnathambi S 🌿

View profile
    • Like