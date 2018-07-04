Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Michel
Mention

Influencer Campaign 💼

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Influencer Campaign 💼 crm list data stats dashboard pr campaign influencer product interface ux ui
Influencer Campaign 💼 crm list data stats dashboard pr campaign influencer product interface ux ui
Download color palette
  1. influencer_campaign_2x.png
  2. campaign_full_preview_4x.jpg

We recently launched our first Influencer Campaign tool (read the announcement )
Note: This shot is a rejected version.

--

👉 Discover the Mention Design Team

💙 Follow me on Twitter

💌 Let's get in touch

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2018
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like