Consistency Of Experience

At Mango, we design with accessibility in mind. Our end goal is for anyone, regardless of circumstance, to be able to use our apps and learn a new language. That means having a consistent experience that works with assistive technology in a friendly way.

All the new features we create are built with this mentality, and we are working hard to make sure the rest of our apps are accessible as well.

The branding of the product has had to change drastically as a result. Much more open space with darker, larger text on that white background. But still the same colorful accent elements our users have come to love.

We can't wait for you all to use these new things. Please be patient as we work to ship them as quickly as we can.