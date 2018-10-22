Ramotion

Descript Sketches Drawn Grid

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
Descript Sketches Drawn Grid brand identity work rounded sharp shapes marketing material final logotype option logo mark logotype preview simple draft options brand identity exploration presentation work color palette branding project drawn grid padding
Download color palette

Early drawn sketches of the logo and final option with grid made for Descript

🌀 Read full case study

Logo for transcription service
Rebound of
Logo for Transcription Service
By Ramotion
Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like