Descript Logo Options

Descript Logo Options brand identity work rounded sharp shapes transcription service product final logotype option logo mark logotype colors preview example product brand identity presentation work choice single color direction branding early stage drawn shapes
Early shape exploration for Descript brand

🌀 Read full case study

Logo for transcription service
Logo for Transcription Service
By Ramotion
