Don't Run

Don't Run grizzly vector brandontext verlagcondensed skills advencher
Useful Skill #6 is ... Don’t run from a grizzly bear. You can tell if it’s a grizzly if the bear has a hump on it’s back and long, vicious claws.

I’d probably run regardless.

Posted on Jun 27, 2018
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
