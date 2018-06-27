Overtime with Haraldur Thorleifsson

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Our guest on episode 38 is @Haraldur Thorleifsson founder and CEO of @ueno. —a global design agency that works with incredible clients like Google, Fitbit, Dropbox, Slack, ESPN, and more.
In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Halli chat about the role Dribbble played in building his company, the importance of having a great portfolio and building relationships, the challenges of running a design agency, and why designers should be avoiding trends. They also explore how travel helped Halli shape the company Ueno is today.
