Dribbble

Overtime with Haraldur Thorleifsson

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Overtime with Haraldur Thorleifsson inspiration design podcast overtime
Download color palette

Our guest on episode 38 is @Haraldur Thorleifsson founder and CEO of @ueno. —a global design agency that works with incredible clients like Google, Fitbit, Dropbox, Slack, ESPN, and more.

In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Halli chat about the role Dribbble played in building his company, the importance of having a great portfolio and building relationships, the challenges of running a design agency, and why designers should be avoiding trends. They also explore how travel helped Halli shape the company Ueno is today.

This episode is brought to you by Wix.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2018
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like