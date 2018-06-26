Bryan Sellers 🐺

Simple Identity

Bryan Sellers 🐺
Bryan Sellers 🐺
Hire Me
  • Save
Simple Identity simpleapp
Download color palette

This mark I created for Daniel Burka's open-source identity design for Simple, an app to track patients with high blood pressure. Please join all the design fun here:

https://github.com/simpledotorg/simple.org/issues/1

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2018
Bryan Sellers 🐺
Bryan Sellers 🐺
Let's make cool shi🏴‍☠️
Hire Me

More by Bryan Sellers 🐺

View profile
    • Like