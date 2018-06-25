Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

Hey bankers, read up!

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Hey bankers, read up! teamwork hands research ux planning growth revenue product design design finances fintech bank
Hey bankers, read up! teamwork hands research ux planning growth revenue product design design finances fintech bank
Download color palette
  1. blog_shot.png
  2. blog_fintech.jpg

This is the cover for a new Aerolab Story (in Spanish) with the keys for a better digital experience within banks and fintech products, focusing on UX, strategy, teamwork and research.

Check the full size image attached!

Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
Our websiteFacebookTwitterInstagram

Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like