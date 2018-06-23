Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bizz Ux — Sprint

Bizz Ux — Sprint timer circle triangle square icon
Made this icon in a series of 3 for Bizz UX, a learn-/work program for young UX designers. This one reflects the program following an agile sprint way of working.

currently freelancing, teaching & designing for an app team.

