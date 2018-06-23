Martijn van de Zuidwind

Bizz UX — Effort

Martijn van de Zuidwind
Martijn van de Zuidwind
  • Save
Bizz UX — Effort triangle student person plus circle square icon
Download color palette

Made this icon in a series of 3 for Bizz UX, a learn-/work program for young UX designers. This one reflects a designer's expanding effort when being part of the program.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2018
Martijn van de Zuidwind
Martijn van de Zuidwind
currently freelancing, teaching & designing for an app team.

More by Martijn van de Zuidwind

View profile
    • Like