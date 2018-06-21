Vijay Khurana

Mercedes S-class concept

Here's a page I designed for Mercedes as a concept while experimenting with design trends. I really like the Mondrianism style of design.

For project enquiries, drop a mail to vjrkhurana@gmail.com. I'm always happy to help and happier to work on new projects!

Designer and metalhead ⚡️
