Tómas Rekstad

Fairtrade Infographics

Fairtrade Infographics design webdesign js animation infographics
As a school project, I designed an infographics website in HTML, CSS, and js.

We follow the story of young Azizi from Nigeria, and we get to see how Fairtrade has affected her life, and what would happen without it.

Posted on Jun 19, 2018
