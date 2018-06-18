Akdesain

coffee drop logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
coffee drop logo logo typography akdesain creative design branding negative space logo design minimal bar coffee logo resto cafe drink coffee line clean symbol logo brand identity
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like