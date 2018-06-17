Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akdesain

Think bigger

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Think bigger design clean modern lettering akdesain illustration branding negative space creative logo design minimal illustrator movie film animal butterfly symbol logo fish icon communications logo brand identity
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like