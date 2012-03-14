JP Nunez

Helm 4

JP Nunez
JP Nunez
  • Save
Helm 4 jpsgrfx jp nunez helmet football
Download color palette

Shadows are added to give it more shape. Also added, last minute, a transparent piece of the face mask where the face mask clips are for an added touch. Time for highlights.

D25be09e3db7ebc4693dbc3ff963a9c3
Rebound of
Helm 3
By JP Nunez
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
JP Nunez
JP Nunez

More by JP Nunez

View profile
    • Like