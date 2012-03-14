Karsten Kofod

The clean – the cool

Karsten Kofod
Karsten Kofod
  • Save
The clean – the cool website typography sans serif grey red clean scandinavian
Download color palette

A glimpse of the soon-to-come website for Vokseværk. The keywords are clean, elegant and very inspiring.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Karsten Kofod
Karsten Kofod

More by Karsten Kofod

View profile
    • Like