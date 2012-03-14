Rick Landon

Virallock Logo (Proposed)

Proposed logo concept for a service that helps manage their clients viral footprints. This unfortunately wasn't picked by the client.

The concept they went with is on their site: http://www.virallock.com/

Rebound of
Virallock Sketches
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
