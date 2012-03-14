Melissa Yeager

Moving Announcement

Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Hire Me
  • Save
Moving Announcement moving postcard houses
Download color palette

making cute things at @twopaperdolls as per usual

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA
Hire Me

More by Melissa Yeager

View profile
    • Like