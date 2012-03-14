Suleiman Leadbitter

Apple Noir Updated

Suleiman Leadbitter
Suleiman Leadbitter
  • Save
Apple Noir Updated apple mac iphone ipad noir texture black
Download color palette

Updated adding in the iPad & iPhone. I'm not even going to be using this in such a dark way but I like it so far, so I thought I would post the dark moody version before it gets archived.

Larger version - http://j.mp/yh9Cmt

B77cf2f940dd57eb73cab380dc48a2d1
Rebound of
Mac Noir
By Suleiman Leadbitter
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Suleiman Leadbitter
Suleiman Leadbitter

More by Suleiman Leadbitter

View profile
    • Like