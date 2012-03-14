Drew Geraets

Submission Actions

Drew Geraets
Drew Geraets
Hire Me
  • Save
Submission Actions action print actions buttons
Download color palette

These bad boys use CSS3 animations to fly out. At some point I'll add custom icons. Just using Fugue right now.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Drew Geraets
Drew Geraets
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Drew Geraets

View profile
    • Like