Mark Hughes

Glasgow on Ice

Mark Hughes
Mark Hughes
  • Save
Glasgow on Ice glasgow pen ink traditional illustration scotland george square christmas festive sport ice skating architecture statue
Download color palette

Glasgow on Ice illustration, annual event where some of the locals can skate around a temporary ice rink in George Sq. The rest stand at the side and watch them fall over.

Known locally as Neds on Ice

Mark Hughes
Mark Hughes

More by Mark Hughes

View profile
    • Like