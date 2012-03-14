🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We designed this box for one of our clients and later I'll post a photo of the finished product.
The goal of the box was to have the logo wrap all the way around the box. The client supplied us with a couple of dimensions and we coordinated printing and all design work.
This was one of the more interesting projects I've been involved with. We also made scale models to give the customer an idea for how the box would look when printed.