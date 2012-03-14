Christopher Casper

Apple styled text in Adobe Fireworks

If you were ever wondering how to do apple styled text in fireworks, here is your answer. Just add a "Drop Shadow" style to the text and make sure to copy the properties I have shown above. That's it!

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
