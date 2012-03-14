🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
These are simple, one-action interface buttons used in the game "Nut Factory", for iOS.
I made them to look like blocky plastic buttons, wired to some off-screen console and they appear only when the user needs to quit, try a level again, move on to a next level, and so on.
These were all done with Photoshop vectors and layer effects.
If you want to check out the game, it's available on the AppStore: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/nut-factory/id472964716?ls=1&mt=8