These are simple, one-action interface buttons used in the game "Nut Factory", for iOS.

I made them to look like blocky plastic buttons, wired to some off-screen console and they appear only when the user needs to quit, try a level again, move on to a next level, and so on.

These were all done with Photoshop vectors and layer effects.

If you want to check out the game, it's available on the AppStore: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/nut-factory/id472964716?ls=1&mt=8