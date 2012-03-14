Paul Tynes

Color Study

Paul Tynes
Paul Tynes
Hire Me
  • Save
Color Study color grid color study
Download color palette

just a geometric color study I'm doing working on modulation.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Paul Tynes
Paul Tynes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paul Tynes

View profile
    • Like