Jonatan Flores

3 Steps

Jonatan Flores
Jonatan Flores
  • Save
3 Steps checkout steps follow buy store wizard
Download color palette

Has been a while since I posted something, here a WIP :)
This is show you the 3 states of the wizard

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Jonatan Flores
Jonatan Flores

More by Jonatan Flores

View profile
    • Like