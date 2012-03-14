Courtney Kirchoff

Jaden Baker Trailer 01

Jaden Baker Trailer 01 kinetic typography book trailer keynote typography animation
I'm working on my first book trailer for Jaden Baker. My old Mac won't support After Effects, so I'm getting creative with Keynote. Here's a slide from the in-progress trailer.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
