Laura Giraudo

Colourful People

Laura Giraudo
Laura Giraudo
  • Save
Colourful People visual identity lau giraudo
Download color palette

Im working in the Visual Identity for a design products shop.
This is part of the stationary to be printed... we'll see..

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Laura Giraudo
Laura Giraudo

More by Laura Giraudo

View profile
    • Like