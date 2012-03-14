Cari Caldwell Design

New Slang

Cari Caldwell Design
Cari Caldwell Design
  • Save
New Slang new slang records typewriter logo band music illustration vintage retro identity
Download color palette

This is logo for a music blog called New Slang out of Lubbock, Texas. They interview bands and keep everyone posted on new and upcoming bands.
I need other color options… suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Cari Caldwell Design
Cari Caldwell Design

More by Cari Caldwell Design

View profile
    • Like