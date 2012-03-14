Vadim Sherbakov

Slider

Vadim Sherbakov
Vadim Sherbakov
Hire Me
  • Save
Slider slider dark blue text
Download color palette

A slider for client iPad app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Vadim Sherbakov
Vadim Sherbakov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vadim Sherbakov

View profile
    • Like