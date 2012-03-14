Terra Spitzner

Vancouver Polyglot UnConference
Part of the branding guide I created with @Clayton Correia for the upcoming Vancouver Polyglot UnConference. We are currently working on getting the website up and running and pretty for your viewing pleasure. (:

