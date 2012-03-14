Constantinos Demetriadis

Thank you John!

Constantinos Demetriadis
Constantinos Demetriadis
  • Save
Thank you John! thank you
Download color palette

Just a small token of my appreciation to John Fraskos for inviting me to dribble!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Constantinos Demetriadis
Constantinos Demetriadis

More by Constantinos Demetriadis

View profile
    • Like