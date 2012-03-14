Ioan Decean

Monkey Mascot - free psd and png

Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean
  • Save
Monkey Mascot - free psd and png monkey mascot illustration icon free psd png photoshop pencil crazy glasses fun cartoon pixtea nelutu decean
Download color palette

Monkey Mascot / illustration, 4 different positions, 512x512px psd and transparent png (with shadow, glasses, pencil, nr.1 banner)

Free Download: http://pixtea.com/monkey-mascot/

Ioan Decean
Ioan Decean

More by Ioan Decean

View profile
    • Like