Blue Cuevas

Lion Icon - Work in Progress

Blue Cuevas
Blue Cuevas
  • Save
Lion Icon - Work in Progress lion apparel simple monotone cat feline
Download color palette

Currently working on this image for a clothing brand.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Blue Cuevas
Blue Cuevas

More by Blue Cuevas

View profile
    • Like