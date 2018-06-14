Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sebastián Danáč

Cartoon Cars

Sebastián Danáč
Sebastián Danáč
Cartoon Cars b3d render modeling graphic design creative concept art 3d vector illustration
My first 3D modeling from long time now, usually i do other kind of stuff but today i saw the great work of an https://dribbble.com/MohChahin and i had to try something similarl his work is so great.

Blocks car
Rebound of
Quick VR modeling
By Mohamed Chahin
Posted on Jun 14, 2018
Sebastián Danáč
Sebastián Danáč

