Oliver Pitsch

doo Category Icons

Oliver Pitsch
Oliver Pitsch
  • Save
doo Category Icons letter receipt doo icons category invoice
Download color palette

I'm happy to present you the first shot from a new client - doo.net !

Here are two out of ~20 category icons.

More to come soon …

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Oliver Pitsch
Oliver Pitsch

More by Oliver Pitsch

View profile
    • Like