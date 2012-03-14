Jake Murray

Internet Zombieism

Jake Murray
Jake Murray
  • Save
Internet Zombieism browsing surfing web zombie boredom editorial internet addiction
Download color palette

Anyone else feel like this sometimes? I know I do...

Please see full view here!: http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-NJAsMczjrW4/T2DA1WjYaSI/AAAAAAAAA3U/0vHIkgLiYnA/s1600/Jake-Murray_Internet-Zombies.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Jake Murray
Jake Murray

More by Jake Murray

View profile
    • Like