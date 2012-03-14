Emir Ayouni

Asset Logo Proposal #1

Rejected logo-concept for Asset.

A company that deals with eHealth, Security & Networking.

They wanted something that would represent that with a touch of Science.

This one didn't fly, so it's back to the drawing board.

