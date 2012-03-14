Hugo Baeta

Magnus Theme (sneak-peak)

Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta
  • Save
Magnus Theme (sneak-peak) wordpress theme photoblog
Download color palette

I'm working on a WordPress theme for my midterm project, on the Web2 class, at Academy of Art University.

Magnus theme is named after the latin word for Grand. It is a WordPress theme made to showcase photos in a big and bold way (...)

(And that's enough for this teaser...) ;P

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Hugo Baeta
Hugo Baeta

More by Hugo Baeta

View profile
    • Like