Sketch 2

Sketch 2 app design icons ui web mac teaser
The teaser page we made for Sketch version 2 (using Sketch itself).

It's our most ambitious project to date, should be available soon.

Visit www.bohemiancoding.com/sketch2 to see the full version. And don't forget to subscribe!

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
