Kubilay Sapayer

Music & Calendar

Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
Hire Me
  • Save
Music & Calendar icon ios ipad 3 4 5 6 free psd music calendar
Download color palette

enjoy :)

Credits to @asher , my music icon is based on his icon , just my version =)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Kubilay Sapayer

View profile
    • Like