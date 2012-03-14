🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
i'm struggling with how to jazz up this icon/avatar/box area for this mobile call screen overlay thing. it's got to be simple, attractive, low file size and "all business." this thing pops up over your incoming call screen when a call comes in. the widget/app is actually called BCA and if a caller is known, which would be rare for this app, a picture would be pulled from your address book and replace the BCA briefcase. looking for any creative direction here. for the record, i'm not an android fan, my employer is.