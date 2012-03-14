Gert van Duinen

Polar Bear

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Polar Bear polar bear bear geometry lines guides logo circular geometry
Download color palette

Just initiated another little personal project, trying to get my geometric zoo together ;)

Think this one would nicely fit on my son's t-shirt.

Really need to get back to more serious work now!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like