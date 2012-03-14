Britt Davis

DRCamarade congo africa shirt zaïre
working on a design concept for my friends at DRC ApeParel. This one features the Zaïre torch from the vintage flag
http://www.drc144k.com/

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
